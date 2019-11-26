GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A fatal collision on Interstate 85 is under investigation on Tuesday.
Highway Patrol responded to the collision just after 6:30 p.m.
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, 51-year-old Richard Caldwell was a passenger in a black Dodge, that had broken down along Exit 48. Caldwell had gotten out to attend to the vehicle, when he was struck by a Jeep traveling south bound.
He unfortunately died at the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Stay with us as we learn more.
