Taylors, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies were called to a home in Taylors early Tuesday morning after receiving a call about a man who crashed his vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to the sheriff's office dispatch, the call came in around 5:25 a.m. for a home located on Wood River Way in the Country View neighborhood.
Deputies say a neighbor called 9-11 after hearing the vehicle crash. When EMTs arrived on scene, deputies say they performed CPR on the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound according to deputies.
The driver unfortunately passed away later at the hospital, the coroner reported. The victim was identified as 48 year-old Willie James Johnson, of Taylors.
The manner of death was deemed a homicide, the coroner says.
We're told that the Violent Crimes Unit is on scene and is investigating.
At this time we are still working to find out details of what led up to the shooting and crash.
Anyone who has any information concerning this incident, are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
