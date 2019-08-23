GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenwood County Coroner on Friday releases the name of a man who died after being struck by a train.
The incident happened on August 18 at 4:25 a.m. along the tracks between North Hospital Street and Cokesbury Road.
Coroner Sonny Cox said Travis Terrell Turner of White Oak Lane in Greenwood was pronounced dead at the hospital after the collision.
The death was ruled accidental.
