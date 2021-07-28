ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Elbert County Coroner's Office confirmed that it has identified a man who died after an accidental fall at the quarry along Tobe Wells Rd.
The man was identified as 42-year-old Alfredo Rodriguez Zavala of Elberton, according to a Facebook post from the Coroner's Office.
Zavala was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident due to injuries he sustained after a high rise fall, according to the Coroner.
The incident is being investigated by the Office, the coroner confirmed.
