GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that a man died Tuesday because of injuries he sustained during a fire that happened July 6.
The man was identified as 49-year-old Randall Gene Posey of Greenville.
According to the Coroner's Office, Posey was taken by helicopter to the Augusta Burn Center after sustaining injuries from a fire that happened on Keeler Mill Rd. The victim remained at the burn center until he died Tuesday, according to the Coroner's Office.
Posey's cause and manner of death are still pending investigation, the coroner confirmed.
The incident remains under investigation by the Coroner's Office as well as the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, according to a release from the coroner.
PREVIOUSLY: Firefighters respond to fire near Keeler Mill Rd., GCSO confirms 2 injured
