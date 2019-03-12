SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Emergency crews responded to a car accident on South Pine Street in Spartanburg late Monday night.
Troopers said the accident around 10:52 p.m. on S. Pine Street near Dogwood Club Road.
According to troopers, the victim, identified by the coroner's office as 56-year-old George Edward Fisher from Pacolet, was driving on South Pine Street when troopers say he drove off the left side of the road, struck a fence, and flipped his vehicle.
Troopers say Fisher had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle and died from his injuries.
The coroner's office says they will conduct an exam on Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.