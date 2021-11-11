SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died in a Spartanburg County Wednesday night.
A 42-year-old driver was heading south on Shoresbrook Road around 11 p.m. when they went off the right side of the road and hit several trees, according to troopers.
SCHP says the driver sadly passed away at the scene.
The coroner identified the driver as Brian Franklin Robinson.
