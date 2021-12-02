SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died on Thursday morning as a result of injuries sustained in a wreck on November 19.
The man was identified as Jimmy Littlejohn, 66, according to a release from the coroner.
The coroner says that the incident happened on Nazareth Church Road in the Moore area.
A forensic exam is scheduled for Friday, according to the release.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
