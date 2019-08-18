OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner's office has identified a man they say drowned on Lake Keowee late Sunday evening.
Rescue crews confirmed the report to FOX Carolina around 8:20 p.m. Oconee Co. fire chief Charlie King later confirmed to FOX Carolina crews hit the water immediately upon arrival to recover the man's body. He says they recovered the victim about 50 minutes after arriving on scene near Fall Creek Landing, deploying from the beach near boat ramps.
On Monday, the Oconee County Coroner's Office released the name of the victim. They say he was identified as 20-year-old Jose Adrian Ramirez of Greer.
Bystanders told the coroner's office that Ramirez was swimming away from the shore when he appeared to struggle and then disappeared.
According to the coroner's office, Ramirez was found in about 25 feet of water approximately 50 feet from shore.
SCDNR, the sheriff's office, and the coroner are investigating what happened. Crews from Salem Fire-Rescue, Oconee County Emergency Services, Prisma, and Vineyard Fire Department responded.
King says visitors to Oconee County are encouraged to visit lakes, but to be safe and visit with friends and to use a life jacket.
He also noted the area where the man drowned is near a place known as "The Rock", but the drowning did not occur at that specific area.
