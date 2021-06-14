ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating after a man fell from a dock and died in the hospital Sunday night.
According to the coroner's office, around 9:10 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, fire department, Technical Rescue Team, Fork EMS, and DNR responded to Portman Marina Dock number 12 in reference to a possible drowning.
The coroner said divers from the technical rescue team recovered the victim from Lake Hartwell after he was submerged in approximately 43 feet of water for approximately 48 minutes. EMS initiated resuscitative efforts and the victim was transported to AnMed Medical Center where he passed at approximately 10:28 p.m.
Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman identified the victim 56-year-old Louis Eddie Crawford. Boseman advised that the investigation indicates the victim and several friends were at the marina dock when Crawford fell in to the water and hit his head. Alcohol may have been a contributing factor.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office has ruled this death as accidental. The investigation remains ongoing by the coroner's office and the sheriff's office.
