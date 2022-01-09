GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person is sadly dead after hitting a deer with a moped in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said a driver on a moped was heading east on Holland Ford Road when they hit the deer and spilled into the road at 12:15 a.m.
We're told the driver sadly passed on scene and was identified as Clyde Babb, 53, of Piedmont.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
