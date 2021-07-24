SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that a man succumbed to injuries he sustained in a wreck that occurred on July 19.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 86-year-old William George Goforth of Boiling Springs.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for details on the collision.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
