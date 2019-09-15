LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two motorcycle riders passed away after police say they collided with a car Saturday evening.
Laurens police chief Krissy Cofield tells FOX Carolina the collision unfolded just before 10 p.m. on Church Street, near Anderson Drive. Cofield says a motorcycle and car collided, injuring the driver of the car and the two occupants on the motorcycle.
All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, the Laurens County Coroner said the two occupants on the motorcycle passed away as a result of their injuries.
They were identified as April Hughes Lewis, 49, and Tony Rudean Hall, 53. Both were Waterloo residents.
The coroner says they were not wearing their helmet when the accident occurred. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, September 16 to determine cause of death.
The condition of the driver of the car remains unknown at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
