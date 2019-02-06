Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified a driver killed in a Tuesday afternoon, single vehicle accident on Keeler Mill Road.
Highway Patrol responded to the accident around 3:15 p.m.
The Greenville County Coroner says 26-year-old William Anderson lost control of his 1998 Dodge SUV, causing it to overturn.
Troopers said Anderson was not seat belted and was ejected from the car when it struck a tree on Keeler Road.
He was pronounced dead on scene. His cause of death has been determined as blunt force trauma of the head and chest.
The road way had been blocked along 2308 Keeler Mill Road, around Rutledge Lake Road and Pine View Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.