Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning.
Jimmy Watt, a spokesman for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting happened on Padgett Street in the Utica Mill Hill area.
911 received a call at 9:10 a.m. Watt said a neighbor heard gunfire, then walked out and found two bodies in a yard.
The coroner identified the victims as Timothy Wayne Caldwell, 54, and David Thomas Tranah, 29. Caldwell lived at the home where the bodies were found. Tranah lived on West Oak Highway.
Coroner Karl Addis said both men died of gunshot injuries and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.
Deputies said 18-year-old Steven Lee Reynolds was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the case.
The sheriff's office said Reynolds has been charged with two counts of murder.
According to deputies, Reynolds also has outstanding warrants for distribution of meth and distribution of heroin.
The case remains under investigation.
(1) comment
[angry] Stephen Broach Jr is the shooter. He shot Tim over the property. Why he shot the others, I've not gotten the story about that. AJ and Dustin know why.
Tina
