PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a moped driver was killed in a collision on US-178 Sunday afternoon.
SCHP says the accident happened around 12:50 p.m. near Old Fox Squirrel Ridge Road.
The Pickens County Coroner says the moped operator was attempting to make a legal u-turn while traveling east along the road when they were struck by a two-door Honda car that came up from behind.
The driver, identified as 59-year-old Timothy Wayne Stephens of Mountain Estates Road, was transported to the hospital. Mr. Stephens unfortunately passed away at the hospital.
SCHP notes the collision is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.