GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has now identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened just before 8 p.m. on Parker Road, near Phillips Trail.
Troopers say the motorcyclist, identified Tuesday as 29-year-old Chase Douglas Watson, was driving a 2006 Ducati, traveling north on Parker Road when he ran off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Troopers say the driver was not wearing a helmet and died on scene.
This case is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.