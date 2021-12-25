SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the motorcyclist killed during a crash along Fort Prince Boulevard
Clevenger identified the victim as 24-year-old Vladislav Bulvin from Welford, SC.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said a driver was attempting to turn left onto Mustang Drag Road from Fort Prince Boulevard when the motorcyclist ran into them. According to troopers, the motorcyclist sadly passed away following the crash.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that they also responded to the crash.
No other details regarding the victim were released.
More news: Deputies: 3-year-old injured in accidental self inflicted shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.