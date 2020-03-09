LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We now know the name of a man the South Carolina Highway Patrol says died at the scene of a motorcycle collision that unfolded Sunday evening in Laurens County.
SCHP says the collision happened around 7:35 p.m. on SC-49 at the intersection with Curry Road, just three miles east of Laurens. The collision involved the motorcyclist, on a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle and the driver of a 2003 model year Honda.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 54-year-old Kevin Bruce McClain of Smith Street Extension in Donalds.
Troopers say the driver of the Honda was turning left onto Curry Road while traveling north on SC-49. However, that's when McClain, driving his motorcycle, struck the car, ejecting him from the bike.
While the driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured, troopers and the coroner's office say McClain was was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
