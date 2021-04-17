GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a motorcyclist died in an overnight crash in Greenville County.
According to SCHP, at approximately 1:57 a.m., a driver in a Honda Accord going east on East Fairfield Road attempted to turn left onto Augusta Road when they were hit by a motorcycle.
Troopers say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics. The driver of the Honda Accord was not injured.
The coroner's office identified the motorcyclist as 59-year-old Daniel Moses.
The coroner says this case remains under investigation by the coroner's office, and SCHP.
