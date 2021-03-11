Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Powdersville Road Wednesday night.
According to coroner Kandy Kelly, the crash happened around 8:34 p.m. in the 500 block of Powdersville Road.
We're told 20-year-old, Truman Jennings Ackerman, of Poinsett Circle in Easley, died when the motorcycle he was driving struck the passenger side of a vehicle. Kelly says that Ackerman was not wearing a helmet and died on scene.
The incident is being investigated by the Pickens County Coroner's Office and the Easley Police Department.
