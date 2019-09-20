SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a collision barely a half-mile south of Spartanburg claimed the life of a motorcycle driver and sent three more people to the hospital Thursday evening.
The coroner's office first confirmed their response to the collision on South Avenue, near South Church Street Extension. SCHP would later confirm it was a fatal collision that unfolded at 5:44 p.m.
According to troopers, the three vehicles involved are a 2017 Nissan, a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle, and a 1999 Chevrolet. All three vehicles involved had a driver and one passenger each.
SCHP says the occupants in in the Nissan were stopped facing west on South Avenue, while the motorcycle occupants were facing north on S. Church Street Ext. The occupants in the Chevrolet were facing south on S. Church St. and were turning left onto South Avenue. However, the Chevrolet was hit by the motorcycle, and rolled into the Nissan before coming to a complete stop.
The driver of the motorcycle, now identified as 45-year-old David Leroy Halford, was pronounced dead on the scene around 6:15 p.m. The occupant on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital via EMS for treatment. SCHP says neither were wearing helmets when the collision unfolded.
Additionally, both the driver and the passenger in the Chevrolet were hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment. Both were wearing seat belts at the time.
Both occupants in the Nissan were not hurt, and both were wearing seat belts at the time.
