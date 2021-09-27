ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim killed following a deadly crash along Highway 29 at Welcome Road in Williamston, SC.
Coroner Greg Shore identified the victim as 27-year-old Robert Frank Sopolosky. The victim died following multiple traumatic injuries and blunt force trauma, according to Shore.
Troopers from the South Carolina Highway patrol said one man was charged after the crash.
At 8:52 p.m., a motorcyclist was heading northbound on US-29 when a truck traveling on Welcome Road tried to cross US-29 and was hit by the motorcyclist, according to troopers.
Troopers said the motorcyclist was flown to the hospital by helicopter where they later died at 1:15 a.m.
SCHP said the driver of the truck, 43-year-old James Ray Bridges, was charged with failure to yield a right of way.
Motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and had one headlight but didn't turn the light on till the last second by the time my father crossed and was almost across when the motorcyclist come across and hit him and it was to late and he even brought him out of the road when he flew into his truck and kept him calm and called 911 until they arrived and the truck was completely totaled. The dude on the motorcycle was at fault for speeding and under the influence at the same time.
