LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a motorcycle rider died Sunday evening after colliding with another vehicle in Laurens County.
The crash happened on US 76, 6 miles north from Ware Shoals
Troopers said a Ford pickup truck was turning left and was struck by the oncoming Kawasaki motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider was ejected and passed away.
The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital. Three passengers were in the vehicle. One was also hospitalized.
The deputy coroner later identified the motorcyclist at 43-year-old Michael Tollison.
