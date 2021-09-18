ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said a motorcyclist died following a crash along Burns Bridge Road.
Corporal Joe Hovis from SCHP said the crash happened at around 12:10 p.m. on September 18, 2021. The driver was going east on Burns Bridge Road when they went off the right side of the road and struck an asphalt apron, according to Hovis.
The victim was not wearing a helmet, according to Hovis. EMS transported the victim by helicopter to AnMed Hospital, but they later passed away.
According to the Anderson County Coroner's Office, 66-year-old James Giddens was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m. due to a traumatic head injury.
The coroner says the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
More news: Friends of the Reedy River host their fall river cleanup in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.