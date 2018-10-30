ANDERSON CO.,S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson County coroner confirmed their office responded to a collision in Anderson county.
Troopers said the accident happened around 4:48 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Liberty Highway (Hwy 178) and Rogers Road, about 4.2 miles from Pendleton.
Troopers reported that a 2002 Honda motorcycle was traveling West on US-178 when it struck a 2006 Chrysler Sedan that was crossing over the highway.
The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and pronounced dead on scene. Troopers said the 47-year-old passenger, also not wearing a helmet, was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The coroner later identified the driver as 55-year-old Richard Alexander.
He was on his way home from running errands when he hit the side of the sedan.
Troopers said the driver of the sedan was wearing their seat belt and uninjured. There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time.
The collision is currently under investigation.
