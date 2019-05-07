SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner confirmed his office was called to a crash on Autumn Glen Drive Tuesday afternoon.
According to troopers, the crash happened near the intersection of John Dodd Road around 1:07 p.m.
Troopers say the driver of a 2020 Nissan was attempting to turn left onto the road when a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle, traveling east, collided with them.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries on scene.
Later Tuesday evening, the coroner identified the victim as 34-year-old Matthew Sorajaphithak of Sea Breeze Way in Lyman.
Troopers are utilizing their MAIT Team to investigate the incident. The coroner says a forensic exam is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.
