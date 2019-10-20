GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a two-car collision that unfolded Saturday evening near the Furman Univerity Golf Club - leaving three dead.
South Carolina Highway Patrol's live collision tracker website indicates the collision on White Horse Road unfolded around 5:30 p.m., near the intersection with Duncan Chapel Road.
The coroner's office confirmed their response to the scene just before 7:50 p.m. They said three people had passed away as a result of the accident.
Early Sunday morning, the coroner identified one of the deceased as 30-year-old Hector Ruiz De La Cruz, of Oak Street in Greenville. They say he was an unrestrained passenger in the back of a Toyota Corolla that reportedly traveled across the center line and went into oncoming traffic.
The names of the other two people who passed away are still pending.
SCHP and the Coroner's Office are still investigating the collision. Stay with us as we get updates.
