GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner said one person is dead after an attempted traffic stop resulted in a crash Monday night.
The coroner's office says that 30-year-old Michael Mansell was killed when the driver of the vehicle he was a passenger in failed to stop for troopers and continued at a high rate of speed.
Deputies say a trooper attempted a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. on I-85 when the suspect vehicle attempted to take the Augusta Road exit ramp, but missed, crashing down the embankment instead.
We're told the driver was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital by EMS. Mansell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 9:35 p.m.
The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Collision Investigation Team, as well as SCHP and the coroner's office.
