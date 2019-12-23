EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tuesday, the Pickens County Coroner's Office identified a woman killed in a fatal collision Monday morning on Zion Church Road.
The collision was reported just after 11 a.m. The driver of a 2006 minivan was traveling north, when it went off the road, and struck a tree. The passenger and driver were transported to the emergency room.
Unfortunately the passenger, now identified as 82-year-old Betty White of Ridge Road in Easley, passed away at the hospital.
No word at this time on the driver's condition.
MORE NEWS - Highway Patrol: Two left lanes blocked on I-85 NB in Anderson County near Exit 40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.