GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim who was hit and killed last night along Wade Hampton.
Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 74-year-old Ronnie Matthew Vaughn from Greenville. Evans said in a statement, "Our office responded to 2511 Wade Hampton Boulevard on December 11, 2021 for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as Ronnie Matthew Vaughn, was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics."
An external examination will be performed on December 13, 2021.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:21 p.m. on Wade Hampton Blvd.
Troopers say a vehicle was traveling south on Wade Hampton Blvd and hit a person in the road.
This case remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office.
