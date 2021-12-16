ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified the pedestrian who died after being hit by two vehicles in Anderson County.
McCown identified the victim as 69-year-old Janis Lois Heard from Anderson, South Carolina. According to McCown, Heard is homeless, and her immediate family members are in Michigan. Heard died from multiple traumatic injuries and blunt force trauma, according to McCown
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Hwy. 29.
Troopers said a Jeep was traveling south on Hwy. 29 and hit a pedestrian in the road. The force of the impact caused the pedestrian to move across the center of the road. There they were struck again by a second vehicle, according to troopers.
Troopers said the pedestrian died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
