CHEROKEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Coroner's Office identifies the victim killed during a fatal collision in Cherokee County on Tuesday night.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says that a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle at around 9:30 p.m.
Fowler identifies the victim as 30-year-old Robert Shane Spicer from Cowpens.
“Spicer was walking west in the center of Highway 11 near the intersection of Woods Farm Road about 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2016 Nissan Versa headed east," says Fowler. Spicer was pronounced dead at the scene, and crews transported the driver to Spartanburg Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fowler.
Spicer was reportedly visiting relatives earlier on Tuesday evening, and they believe he was walking home when the incident occurred, according to Fowler.
Fowler says they will conduct an autopsy to assist with the investigation into the crash.
South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, according to their incident report.
This is all the information that we have right now. We will update this story as we learn more.
More news: SCHP: Troopers pursue a driver on I-385 in Laurens County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.