GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed along Poinsett Highway this morning.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:08 p.m. on Sunday when a Honda was traveling west on Poinsett Hwy. and hit a person in the road.
The person passed away at the scene, says troopers. The Coroner's Office later identified the victim as 27-year-old Holden Chad Joyner.
