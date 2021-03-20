GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near Greenwood on Saturday.
According to troopers, the driver of a Jeep SUV was traveling west on SC 254 near Chatham Dr. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian headed in the same direction.
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Phillip Tanner Riddle of Greenwood.
The coroner says that Riddle was walking on the side of the road and died at the scene of the incident. Riddle's cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was determined to be accidental, according to the coroner.
SCHP says that no charges are being filed in this case.
