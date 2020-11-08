GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville Police Department said they are investigating a deadly overnight crash involving a pedestrian.
According to coroner's office, 57-year-old Kim Michelle Shippy was struck by a vehicle while in the roadway on South Pleasantburg Road.
Coroner said Shippy was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:19 a.m.
The coroner's office said this is an ongoing investigation.
Stay tuned for more updates.
More news: Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.