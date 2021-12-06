The latest on this developing story

Crash along White Horse Road

(FOX Carolina, December 6, 2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that a pedestrian died after being hit by a car on White Horse Road near West Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville County.

Troopers said the crash occurred  at around 6:25 p.m. on Monday. According to Troopers, the driver was traveling south on White Horse Road when they hit the pedestrian in the road. Sadly the pedestrian passed away at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Lydia Gifford.

