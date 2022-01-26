GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A pedestrian hit and killed in Greenville County has been identified by the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
The coroner said Raymond Louis Young, 79, was hit by a car while crossing the street on South Pleasantburg Drive around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
We're told Young was pronounced dead at the scene.
This case is still actively being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner's Office along with the Greenville City Police.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
