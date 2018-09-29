LYMAN, SC (FOX CAROLINA)- The Lyman Police Department said a pedestrian has died after being struck by a train.
Officers said the incident occurred Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. near Maplewood Drive and South Main Street.
According to police, the man was lying across the train tracks when he was struck and killed.
The coroner identified the deceased as 46-year-old Shawn Michael Smith of Wellford.
The accident is under investigation by Lyman Police and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
