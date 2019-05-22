Taylors, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of an accident on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Troopers say they arrived on scene around 4:52 a.m.
According to the highway patrol, the victim, a 40-year-old male, was trying to cross the road when they were hit by a car traveling north on Wade Hampton.
Highway patrol says the victim died on scene as a result of their injuries.
Later Wednesday evening, the Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as Joseph Robert Brooks of Sumter. His cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.
No charges have been filed against the driver. Though, the case remains under investigation by both the Coroner's Office and SCHP.
