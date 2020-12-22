Pelzer, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office has identified a man they say was killed while walking along the highway early Tuesday morning.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the accident happened around 4:11 a.m. along U.S. 29 near Rogers Road, about 4 miles north of Pelzer.
According to highway patrol, a vehicle traveling north on U.S. 29 struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway. We're told the driver of the vehicle was not harmed, but the pedestrian unfortunately died on scene.
Troopers say there are no charges in the accident.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 38-year-old, Christopher Lance Cape, from Pelzer.
Pelzer EMS, Anderson County Fire Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
