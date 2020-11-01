GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State troopers say a person trying to cross a Greenville County road was hit and killed by a driver they say left the scene Saturday evening, but was later located.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office first confirmed to us they were investigating the scene along Cedar Lane Road and Oak Hill Drive, confirming the death to FOX Carolina just before 7:20 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol's live collision tracking tool confirmed their role in the investigation as well.
Troopers say the pedestrian was crossing Cedar Lane Road, heading west, when they were hit by a 2008 BMW sedan that was traveling north on the road. SCHP says the driver of the sedan left the scene, but was later located. We're told the driver was not injured, and there was also a passenger in the car as well.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said the pedestrian, 40-year-old Pascual Jimenez-Antonio of Canton, Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of writing, SCHP has not announced charges against the driver.
The investigation is ongoing by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Stay tuned for updates.
