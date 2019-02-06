Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Tuesday night.
According to Deputy Coroner Kent Dill, the accident happened Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m. on Chalmers Road and Mauldin Road.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a driver was traveling south on Mauldin Road and the victim was traveling east, attempting to cross the road as a pedestrian when he was struck by the driver.
The coroner's office says when EMS arrived on scene they transported 62-year-old Robert Wallace to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after 1 a.m.
Wallace's fatal injuries were a result of blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled an accident.
According to troopers, the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured, and is not facing any charges in this accident.
