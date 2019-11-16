SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says two drivers who think they may have hit a deer on an Upstate road Friday evening should reach out to troopers, as those drivers likely ran over a pedestrian instead.
SCHP says the fatal scene on US-221 near Ware Road in Spartanburg County unfolded just before 9 p.m. Troopers say one car struck the pedestrian, but then two other cars ran over the victim.
Further details released later in the evening revealed that the first driver that hit the pedestrian was traveling north on US-221 and hit the pedestrian. That driver remained on scene to render aid and call for help, but SCHP says the other two drivers who were also northbound ran over the victim and left the scene.
Troopers say drivers may have thought they only ran over a deer or other animal.
We're told the MAIT team is now investigating as well.
On Saturday, November 16, the Spartanburg County Coroner identified the pedestrian as Mr. Robert Teal, 53, of Ware Road in Chesnee. He was pronounced on scene.
The coroner is joining SCHP in their investigation. A forensic examination is scheduled to take place later in the day to determine exact cause of death.
Anyone who thinks they may have struck the pedestrian or who has more information should call SCHP at 1-877-349-7187.
