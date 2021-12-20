GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash in Greenville County on Blue Ridge Drive, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, the crash happened at 6 a.m.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol released more details on the incident on Monday afternoon.
Troopers say that the driver of a 2017 Nissan Sedan was going south on Blue Ridge Drive when they hit a pedestrian.
The victim passed away at the scene, according to the report from Highway Patrol.
The victim was identified as Raymond Lamar Roberson, 52, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Roberson's cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and his manner of death was determined to be accidental, according to the coroner's report.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man dies after attempted arrest in Spartanburg Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.