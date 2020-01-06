Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner's office is investigating a fatal collision in Greenville that involved a tractor-trailer Monday morning.
According to highway patrol, the accident happened around 9:20 a.m. along Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Arbor Way.
Troopers say the driver of the semi-truck was traveling south on Augusta Arbor Road when the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro turned onto the roadway from Sterling Grove Road.
The semi-truck collided with the left side of the Camaro - killing the driver.
Troopers said there were two other people inside the trans-am who were injured in the collision and transported to the hospital.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
Monday afternoon, the Greenville County Coroner identified the driver as 27-year-old Sammy Herman Parker III. The Coroner says Parker passed away as a result of blunt force trauma to his head and chest.
His manner of death has been ruled an accident. Troopers say there are no charges in this accident.
