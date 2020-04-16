PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is dead this morning following a late night house fire in Pelzer.
According to the coroner's office, the 911 call came into dispatch around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. Crews arrived at the home on Orr Street to discover it in flames. We're told before firefighters could even enter the home, they had to stabilize the house.
FOX Carolina received multiple tips about the scene on Orr Street, and we arrived just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning. By this time it appeared the fire had been extinguished.
We were later able to confirm with the Anderson County Coroner Charlie Boseman that a woman died in the fire. She was identified as 34-year-old Crystal Lynn Pearson.
According to Chief Sutherland with Anderson County Fire, Pearson's parents owned the home and she was found in a bedroom, apparently trying to climb out the window when she possibly succumbed to smoke inhalation. Around 10:00 a.m. the coroner's office released a statement confirming it as the cause of death.
Chief Sutherland says there was an explosion in the home, and in the same statement from the coroner, it's believed to have been caused by oxygen tanks in the residence.
It took firefighters almost 45 minutes to put out the flames. We're told a firefighter was injured while battling the flames, but Chief Sutherland says that individual is doing fine this morning.
FOX Carolina spoke with the victim's uncle who tells us he tried to enter the home to rescue his niece with no success. Her uncle also tells us the victim's dog possibly died in the fire as well, but could have escaped since it has not yet been found.
The coroner's office says there appears to be no indication of foul play. The investigation is ongoing by the Office of the Coroner and the Anderson County Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.
