BELTON, S. C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, Anderson County Coroner Don McCown confirmed a woman who was shot on Byron Circle in Belton has now died from her injuries.
The sheriff's office tells us the victim was pregnant at the time of her death. We're told the baby did not survive.
On Thursday night, the coroner's office confirmed another death in the same shooting.
Both victims have now been identified by the coroner. 33-year-old Tamell Nash and 21-year-old Sabrina Lowery who the coroner says was 37 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.
The coroner says both Nash and Lowery sustained gunshot wounds.
We're told Nash was found dead at the scene on Byron Circle. We got this confirmation just before 9:40 p.m. Lowery was taken to AnMEd Health Medical Center and died during surgery, according to the coroner's office.
We spoke with a member of Lowery's family that says she leaves behind a husband and two children, ages one and three. We're told she just had a baby shower last week.
The coroner's office says the investigation into their deaths is ongoing at this time.
