Reidville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a motorcycle driver has died following a crash in the Reidville area.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 7:32 a.m. on Lightwood Knot Road near Cox Drive.
Troopers say the victim was traveling east on Lightwood Knot Road on a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle when a driver, identified as 77-year-old Martha Johnson, was traveling west in a 2008 Saturn SUV and attempted to turn left onto Cox Drive when she was hit by the victim.
Troopers say the victim was wearing a helmet and taken to the hospital, but later died.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as 33-year-old Charles Christopher Robinson of Woodruff. He passed away at 8:09 a.m.
Johnson was charged with failure to yield right of way.
