GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office said one person has died in a crash from overnight.
According to the coroner's office, Jamie Edward Wilson died at 11:40 p.m. after being taken to the hospital for injuries that happened during a crash.
We are working to learn the details of the crash.
